The House Judiciary Committee hearing fell apart as Republican members of the committee challenged Committee Chair Jerrold Nadler over what some may call picayune Congressional rules Monday afternoon.

The repeated disruption came seconds after Republican Counsel Stephen Castor curiously noted that he did NOT see former Vice President Joe Biden as a political rival to President Donald Trump, and issue that lays at the heart of the ongoing impeachment proceedings.

At issue is whether or not President Trump directed federal foreign service resources to investigate his domestic political rival, which the Democrats are alleging as evidence that the Commander in chief put his personal political interests ahead of national security interests.

Democratic Counsel Barry Berke asked Castor if he would agree that “Joe Biden was a leading democratic contender to face President Trump in 2020?”

Castor answered, “I wouldn’t agree with that.”

Joe Biden has long been the leading candidate represented by primary polls since he announced his candidacy last spring. President Trump, in fact, called Biden the presumptive favorite, but since denied ever saying it.

A shocked Berke followed with “It is your testimony that President Trump did not View President Biden to be a legitimate contender?”

Castor demurred with “It’s too early.”

Berke turned to Trump’s twitter feed, asking his witness “is part of your inquiry, did you determine whether he tweeted at all about former vice president Joe Biden between January and July 25th and how many times?”

Castor claimed that he tried to “stay off Twitter lately,” before noting that he was not aware that Trump ” tweeted about the former vice president Joe Biden over 25 times between January and July 25th?” as Berke stated.

It was shortly thereafter that Republican members of the committee disrupted the proceedings, providing a lifesaver to the witness suddenly underwater.

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]