It Begins: Man at Louisiana Walmart Attacks Cop on Day ONE of Coronavirus Mask Mandate

In Louisiana, on the very first day of required masks at a West Monroe Walmart, a man enraged about being asked to leave bumped a police officer with his car, twice, in a temper tantrum that may see him locked up for some time, according to authorities.

The West Monroe PD says local man Ricky Taylor, 64, has been arrested and is charged with disorderly conduct, resisting a police officer, and aggravated assault with a motor vehicle upon a peace officer.

After the officer told Taylor that all customers are now required to wear masks, and offered him a mask to wear, Taylor did his best Twitter impersonation by apparently shrieking “You can’t make me wear a f***ing mask” in a profane tirade at the cop. They were inside the store at the time.

The police officer then told @ TaylorMAGATrump4Life (probably) that he was now officially trespassing and would have to leave. Taylor refused to give his driver’s license to the officer, according to various press reports, and then the confrontation moved outside, where Taylor got into his vehicle.

The officer, who had followed Taylor to his vehicle and was reporting the vehicle’s license plate number to dispatch when Taylor, like a genius, “backed his vehicle up and struck him two different times,” not hard enough to knock him over but fully intentional.

NBC News in their report add: “another officer who responded to the scene asked Taylor to exit his car and attempted to handcuff Taylor, who pulled his arms away, fell to the ground and continued to resist arrest while on the ground, the affidavit said.”

Watch the report from local station KARD above.

