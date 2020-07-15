Walmart Announces Mandatory Coronavirus Masks In All Stores

Walmart announced on Wednesday that customers will be required to wear masks in all of its stores.

In a statement, Walmart U.S. COO Dacona Smith and Sam’s Club COO Lance de la Rosa declared, “To help bring consistency across stores and clubs, we will require all shoppers to wear a face covering starting Monday, July 20. This will give us time to inform customers and members of the changes, post signage and train associates on the new protocols.”

“While we’re certainly not the first business to require face coverings, we know this is a simple step everyone can take for their safety and the safety of others in our facilities,” the statement continued, explaining, “because the virus can be spread by people who don’t have symptoms and don’t know they are infected, it’s critically important for everyone to wear a face covering in public and social distance.”

Walmart will be introducing “clear signage” on the new rule at stores, as well as single entrances, while the company has also “created the role of Health Ambassador and will station them near the entrance to remind those without a mask of our new requirements.”

“Our ambassadors will receive special training to help make the process as smooth as possible for customers,” Walmart explained. “The ambassadors, identifiable by their black polo shirts, will work with customers who show up at a store without a face covering to try and find a solution.”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]