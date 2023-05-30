‘It’s Only 99 Pages’: Fox Anchor Tells Grumbling House Republican He Has 72 Hours to Read Relatively Short Bill

Rep. Ralph Norman (R-SC) complained on Tuesday that lawmakers have only 72 hours to review a 99-page bill hammered out by Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and President Joe Biden.

The legislation suspends the debt ceiling limit for two years, implements federal spending caps, and institutes work requirements for welfare recipients.

Norman appeared on Fox News’ America Reports, where he expressed discontent that McCarthy had not exacted enough from Biden.

Anchor John Roberts cited Rep. Dan Bishop’s (R-NC) opposition to the measure, with the congressman saying he may even even motion to vacate the chair – meaning McCarthy would have to face a vote on whether he’d keep his speakership.

“Would you consider a motion to vacate the chair over this?” Roberts asked Norman.

“It depends how McCarthy deals… from here on out,” he replied. “I mean, we were over Memorial Day, and to get a call to comment, support a bill, the negotiated bill we hadn’t even read. It’s like the Pelosi days. You have to pass it before you can read it. This needs–”

Roberts interrupted.

“But he is giving you 72 hours to consider it before you’re asked to vote on it. Pelosi didn’t do that,” Roberts said, referring to Norman’s invocation of an infamous comment from then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi about the Affordable Care Act in 2010.

“For this serious of a bill affecting the dollars that it is, and the financial security which is national security, you oughta have a lot more time and I think the date–” Norman continued before being interrupted again.

“It’s only 99 pages,” Roberts pointed out.

“What?” Norman asked.

“It’s only 99 pages – not the 2,000-plus that the Affordable Care Act was,” Roberts said.

The congressman reiterated that he has “serious concerns” with the debt deal.

“At the end of the day, I think we gave away way too much and it’s time to negotiate and go back to the table,” Norman said.

Watch above via Fox News.

