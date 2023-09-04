‘I’ve Been Doing This Longer Than Anyone!’ Biden Jokes About Age As Rumors Swirl He’ll Drop Out Of Race

President Joe Biden made light of the concern over his age, telling voters at a campaign stop in Philadelphia he still planned to be at the top of the presidential ticket in 2024.

“I tell you what, someone said, ‘You know what? That Biden, he’s getting old, man. I tell you what,'” Biden said to members of the Sheet Metal Workers union on Monday. “Well, guess what? Guess what? You know, the only thing that comes with age is a little bit of wisdom. I’ve been doing this longer than anybody, and guess what? I’m going to continue to do it, with your help.”

Fox News’ Peter Doocy said, “That seems to be a subtle response to the claim made by an author who interviewed 300 people in Biden world for a new book, who said this weekend that President Biden could bow out.”

Doocy was referring to a Meet The Press interview with Franklin Foer, author of the book, The Last Politician. Foer told NBC’s Chuck Todd that it wouldn’t be a “total surprise” if Biden dropped out of the race.

Fox News displayed a new Wall Street Journal poll showing Biden and GOP frontrunner Donald Trump “dead even” for the presidency. Doocy said the poll also showed voters are legitimately concerned about Biden’s age.

“That same Wall Street Journal poll has 73% of voters, including two-thirds of Democrats, saying that President Biden is too old for another term,” Doocy said.

USA Today reported that, “Even if Biden’s age has not affected his ability to do the job, some members of the public may ‘believe he is not mentally sharp enough or that he lacks the necessary physical stamina,'” according to a political science professor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

In June, Biden referred to India’s prime minister as the prime minister of China, and he mixed up Ukraine and Iraq twice in two days. Earlier that month, concerns for Biden’s health grew after he tripped and fell on stage at the US Air Force Academy graduation.

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

