Jean-Pierre Defends Biden on Immigration in Clash With Fox Reporter: Trump ‘Couldn’t Even Finish’ The Wall

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre criticized former President Donald Trump’s unfinished border wall Tuesday during an exchange with Fox News reporter Jacqui Heinrich.

Jean-Pierre claimed President Joe Biden is doing more to secure the border than his predecessor amid record crossings from Mexico into the U.S.

During the daily briefing, Heinrich noted Vice President Kamala Harris told NBC’s Chuck Todd Sunday the border is “secure.”

“We have a secure border in that that is a priority for any nation, including ours and our administration,” Harris told Todd on Meet the Press. “But there are still a lot of problems that we are trying to fix given the deterioration that happened over the last four years.”

Heinrich invoked statistics on both border crossings and seizures of the deadly drug fentanyl.

“We’re on track to close the fiscal year with two million encounters, breaking last year’s record,” she said. “In the last month alone, fentanyl seizures are up 200% and we’re on pace to break that record also.”

She asked, “How is the border secure?”

Jean-Pierre said fentanyl seizures are up because under the Biden administration the deadly drug is being intercepted before it makes its way into the country.

The press secretary added Biden has also worked with Mexico and leaders in Central America to stop people and drugs before they arrive at the border.

Jean-Pierre then criticized Republicans in Congress for “obstruction” on border security, and took a swipe at a marquee Trump campaign promise:

Compare that to the Trump administration, which largely just tried to build a wall – an ineffective wall – along the border and couldn’t even finish that in four years. We’re certainly doing a lot more to secure the border, and could be doing even more if Republicans would stop their obstruction.

