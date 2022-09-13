WATCH: Mark Kelly First Sputters Then Dithers When Asked if Biden Doing a Good Job

Arizona Democrat Sen. Mark Kelly sputtered and dithered when he was asked about whether President Joe Biden is doing a good job and conspicuously avoided answering “yes” about campaigning with his party’s leader.

Kelly was interviewed by Dennis Welch of 3TV (KTVK) in Phoenix this week, and a very short clip from one his answers got a lot of Twitter attention after it was shared by his controversial 2022 Republican opponent Blake Masters.

In the Twitter version you see Kelly sputter when Welch asks the Senator whether he thinks Biden is doing a good job.

The longer clip isn’t any better. In addition to searching for a reply, he dodged the question by saying it isn’t his job to give Biden a “report card.”

“Hey, you know, I, you know, ah eh,” he began. “First of all, it’s not my job to give him a report card. I would say, you know, mixed reviews, you know, on certain things.

He was also asked about campaigning with the president and likewise went out of his way to not simply say “yes.”

“I would certainly consider it,” he said of the idea.

Welch replied that “consider it” isn’t exactly yes, and Kelly continued to waffle, saying he could be out of town.

Toward the end, Welch asked whether Kelly thinks Biden should run again in 2024, and again he opted to demur.

“Hey, it’s not my job to decide whether or not he should run,” said Kelly. “If he runs, I’ll support him.”

Watch the awkward clip above, via KTVK.

