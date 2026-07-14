‘Just Discount All That’: GOP Senator Walks Back McConnell Conspiracy Remark

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) bluntly walked back his Monday claim that the photo of Sen. Mitch McConnell’s (R-KY) office recently released of him recovering in the hospital might not be what it appeared.

Johnson, who in the past has received criticism for pushing conspiracy theories and has been nicknamed “RonAnon” by critics, joined NewsNation on Tuesday and was asked to clarify his claim.

“You know, Senator Graham’s sudden death and also Senator McConnell’s health mystery are leading to renewed calls for more transparency from Congress. You know, on Monday, you said that you’re not sure that the photo Senator Mitch McConnell shared of himself and his wife over the weekend in the hospital is even a new picture. What made you say that? I’m curious if you’ve gotten any more clarity on that, Congressman?” asked the anchor.

“Well, a TV host was saying it was AI, and I just said, well, you know, I’d heard that maybe it wasn’t the most recent photo. Yeah, I have no idea. I mean, just discount all that,” Johnson said, taking back his claim in no uncertain terms.

He added, “You know, from my standpoint, I wish Leader McConnell well. I hope he recovers, I hope he returns to the Senate, and can help support President Trump’s agenda.”

Johnson made the remarks in question while on Monday’s episode of The Balance on Real America’s Voice.

Host Eric Bolling asked about the photo, “I saw a picture that I’m not sure I believe is actually Mitch McConnell from the hospital after what I’ve heard and what I’ve seen,” Bolling said. “Do you believe Mitch McConnell is the one who said, ‘I’m ok. Here’s the picture of my wife, Elaine Chao and I’ in that hospital bed?”

“Well, I just heard from some other source that was an older photo. So, I really don’t know. I haven’t talked to Mitch. I certainly wish he and his family well. I hope he can recover. It’s– listen. It’s sad to watch people age no matter who that person is,” Johnson replied, adding:

I’ve served with Mitch McConnell for 16 years. Obviously, I’ve disagreed with him on a host of things, but I also know he loves this country. He loves. He loves the Senate. He reveres the Senate. And so, again, I do try and put the best construction on things. I try and look for the best in people. Mitch McConnell also loves his country, so I wish him well. I hope he recovers. I hope he can come back and and contribute and vote with the president’s agenda.

Watch the clip above.

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