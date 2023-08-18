Kemp Reveals He’s ‘Sure’ to Be a Witness In Trump’s Georgia Trial, Slams GOP’s Focus on ‘Stupid Things’

Conservative commentator Erick Erickson sat down on Friday with Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) and asked him to weigh in on the latest indictment against former President Donald Trump.

“All right. I have said I’m not going to talk a lot about this because I think I’m doing a disservice to the president. But you are the governor of the state. We’re in the county where the state prosecutor has decided to indict the former president. And I figure being the governor of the state, I should probably get your take on that,” Erickson asked Kemp while hosting his annual event, The Gathering.

“Well, I can’t really comment on the indictment, if you remember kind of through the process. You know, during the whole 2020 election, there was a lot of things said, a lot of things done. In the end of the day I followed the law and the Constitution,” Kemp replied, referencing the pressure and insults directed at him and other Georgia Republican officials by then-President Trump.

“I was subpoenaed for the special grand jury. So, you know, I’m sure I will be a witness in whatever goes forward,” Kemp noted, adding:

So, I really can’t say much about the indictment. But regardless of what you think about the indictment, when I came out, I guess it was two days ago now, and tweeted the election wasn’t stolen here and that we need to stay focus on the future. One thing is certain about these indictments, and in my mind, in my opinion, this trial, despite what date anybody’s asking for anything else, it is not going to happen before the election. And the Democrats want us to be focused on things like this, so we’re not focused on Joe Biden’s record.

Kemp later took an indirect jab at Trump and his continued focus on the 2020 election and pushing debunked allegations that it was stolen from him.

“It’s insanity that we’re having to deal with this. And it should be such an easy path for us to win the White House for that,” Kemp said after taking aim at President Joe Biden’s record.

“But if we are looking in the rearview mirror and this is what my message has been to every candidate in the race, including former President Trump. And I first said this in Nashville at the RNC donor retreat is we have to be focused on the future, not something that happened three years ago,” he continued, adding:

We don’t need to be focusing on stupid things that aren’t going to happen before this election. We can deal with that later. After we win. We have to tell people what we are for and then we have to have a candidate that can win the election because if we don’t win, we don’t get to govern.

Watch the clip above via The First.

