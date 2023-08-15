Gov. Brian Kemp Absolutely Obliterates Trump’s Plan to Present ‘Irrefutable REPORT’ on Voter Fraud in Scorching Statement

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp (R) buried Donald Trump over his countless claims about the election in his state that the former president has never been able to prove in court.

On Tuesday morning, Trump announced on Truth Social that he will hold a press conference next week where he will produce a “Large, Complex, Detailed but Irrefutable REPORT on the Presidential Election Fraud which took place in Georgia.” This sensationalist claim follows 13-count indictment from Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who charged Trump and 18 co-defendants with RICO criminal offenses stemming from their attempts to overturn Trump’s election defeat.

Kemp was clearly not convinced of Trump’s claims. In a statement posted to X — the platform formerly known as Twitter — the governor flatly declared: “The 2020 election in Georgia was not stolen.”

“For nearly three years now, anyone with evidence of fraud has failed to come forward – under oath – and prove anything in a court of law,” Kemp continued. “Our elections in Georgia are secure, accessible, and fair and will continue to be as long as I am governor. The future of our country is at stake in 2024 and that must be our focus.”

Kemp’s remark follows the statement Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger released, which clearly zinged the former president over his mounting legal troubles. Both officials have come under attack by Trump ever since the election because they refused to back his “stolen” election lies.

Kemp has said that he would support Trump if he wins the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, and even though Trump remains the leading candidate in the polls, Kemp has urged the GOP to move away from the ex-president

