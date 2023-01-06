Kevin McCarthy Immediately Whips Out Phone After Gaetz No-Shows When Name Is First Called During Speaker Vote

Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) immediately took out his cell phone during Friday night’s House speaker vote after Matt Gaetz (R-FL) failed to vote when his name was called.

Gaetz has been the outspoken opponent of McCarthy’s speakership bid, but showed signs of relenting ahead of the vote.

McCarthy said earlier in the day he had the votes necessary to win, but that turned out not to be the case. On the 14th ballot, he received exactly half of the votes cast for speaker, one shy of the majority needed.

It was a stunning defeat for McCarthy.

Gaetz did not vote the first time his name was called.

Gaetz when Gaetz name is called pic.twitter.com/MlKqEH7ehF — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) January 7, 2023

That prompted McCarthy to reach into his coat pocket for his phone as a confused look ran across his face. he appeared to be typing on his phone, as if texting someone.

McCarthy after Gaetz absence pic.twitter.com/EWZ6RddAps — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) January 7, 2023

Gaetz ultimately voted “Present,” which helped derail McCarthy’s speakership bid. After the vote, McCarthy confronted Gaetz in a dramatic scene on the House floor. One CNN host said McCarthy appeared “dejected” as he returned to his seat.

Minutes later, McCarthy made another run at Gaetz while the House was voting on a motion to adjourn until Monday. The two men spoke for a few minutes, after which McCarthy patted Gaetz on the back.

The motion carried until McCarthy approached the clerk and several pro-McCarthy Republicans changed their votes to not adjourn. It appeared that whatever Gaetz said may have been music to McCarthy’s ears.

The House is currently voting for speaker for the 15th time.

