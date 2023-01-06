WATCH: ‘Dejected’ Kevin McCarthy Confronts Matt Gaetz After STUNNING Defeat

Kevin McCarthy confronted Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) just after 11 p.m. ET on Friday after his 14th bid for speaker failed when the Florida Republican voted “present.”

The House adjourned earlier in the day as McCarthy and his allies worked to broker a deal with the remaining GOP holdouts. McCarthy ultimately fell short by one vote as four Republicans voted for other candidates and two voted present. The math worked out in such a way that Gaetz, who left the room when his name was first called, would be the deciding vote.

The congressman returned to the floor as McCarthy’s allies spoke to him intently as the votes were counted. When his name was called with McCarthy at 216 votes, he shouted “Present!”

Moments later, McCarthy approached Gaetz, who was seated next to Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO). The two congressmen exchanged words for several moments before McCarthy walked away. Something was shouted at the GOP leader and he briefly turned back.

After appearing to confer with Rep. Patrick McHenry (R-NC), McCarthy finally walked away from the heated exchange.

Rep. Mike Rogers (R-AL) immediately had to be restrained as he shouted at Gaetz.

As McCarthy walked away from the drama, CNN’s Jake Tapper commented he looked “dejected.”

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com