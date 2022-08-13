Liberal Radio Host Thom Hartmann Suggests Saudi Arabia Paid $2 Billion to Trump Via Jared Kushner for Stolen Secret Payroll Info on American Spies

Liberal talk show host Thom Hartmann tweeted on Saturday his theory that ex-president Donald Trump stole personal information about American spies and sold that info to Saudi Arabia after a “bidding war” with Vladimir Putin for $2 billion, funneled through son-in-law Jared Kushner.

While some in media, including Mary Trump, have theorized that Kushner is the “mole” who gave Trump up to the FBI, Hartmann thinks Kushner could have been the go-between for Trump to sell the identities and personal information of American intelligence operatives.

Hartmann advanced his theory in the form of a rhetorical question, after positing that such information would be “exactly the kind of thing for which Putin or Saudi Arabia would pay the Trump family billions.”

“Was there a bidding war the Saudis won with their $2 billion to Jared?” he asked rhetorically as a way of floating his theory.

Newsweek reports that the documents Trump stole include payroll records for US spies. Exactly the kind of thing for which Putin or Saudi Arabia would pay the Trump family billions. Was there a bidding war the Saudis won with their $2 billion to Jared?https://t.co/EBRwXY7mwJ — Thom Hartmann (@Thom_Hartmann) August 13, 2022

The source of this conjecture about a conspiracy to commit international espionage is a Newsweek article published on Friday about what could be among the documents the FBI was searching for and may have seized in this week’s raid on Mar-a-Lago.

Newsweek wrote that “two federal government sources” told the publication that “documents with the potential to reveal U.S. intelligence sources, including human sources on the American government payroll.”

Trump and his surrogates have argued that there was no classified information on site, and that information brought by Trump from the White House was, by definition, not classified.

The classified status of such information, should it be among what has been uncovered at Mar-a-Lago, would not have been subject to Trump’s purview as president, Newsweek writes, and therefore could not have been declassified by him before being taken to Florida and stored.

The New York Times reported earlier this year that Kushner’s equity firm secured a $2 billion investment from Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, and that former Trump Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin‘s Liberty Strategic Capital separately obtained a $1 billion investment.

Hartmann has not speculated, at the time of this posting, on whether he also believes Mnuchin’s firm was selling spy identities via secret international auction.



