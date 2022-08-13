WATCH: Mary Trump Fingers Jared Kushner as Mar-a-Lago Raid’s FBI Mole

Ex-presidential niece Mary Trump told SiriusXM host Dean Obeidallah that Jared Kushner is most likely candidate to be the mole who informed on former President Donald Trump.

On Friday’s edition of The Dean Obeidallah Show, the pair speculated about the identity of the “confidential human source” who helped provide the basis for the FBI search of Trump‘s Mar-a-lago resort home. Jared topped the list of suspects:

DEAN OBEIDALLAH: So, according to the reporting, here is a Mar a Lago mole. Do you have any guesses? Do you have any idea who do you… Who benefits the most by Donald Trump going to prison? There’s so many.

MARY TRUMP: There are. It’s so tough to choose. I wantit to be all of them. You know, I think we need to start with who would have access to this stuff. I don’t think Mark Meadows would have access to it.

DEAN OBEIDALLAH: I don’t either.

MARY TRUMP: I think we need to look very hard at why Jared got $2 billion. We need to look very hard at why he has been so quiet for so many months now. And we need to think about who, if it, who could also be implicated in this that would need as big a play as turning Donald in, in order to get out of trouble, or at least to mitigate the trouble they’re in. It sounds like somebody in Jared’s position. I’m not saying it’s Jared, but. It could be.

DEAN OBEIDALLAH: We were going through, right? We had all these so that we had this discussion scenario, Game of Thrones type of thing. Just, you know, you’ve got like, is it Ivanka? Is there a way to be clear of her dad? And finally she gets to rule the empire? Is it as simple as Melania doesn’t want to have to hold his hand ever again?

MARY TRUMP: Or, as somebody said, she doesn’t want to get buried in a golf course, which is, you know, fair.