GOP Debate Goes Off the Rails After Live Caller’s Stunning Sexual Assault Accusation Against Trump-Backed Candidate

A congressional debate in Tennessee went off the rails on Monday when a live caller accused one of the candidates of sexual assault.

The Republican primary debate for Tennessee’s 9th District was held on Monday and hosted by right-wing radio personality Todd Starnes. At one point, candidates took questions from live callers.

And that’s when one of those callers, who identified herself as Marie, dropped a bombshell.

“Hi, this is an issue that is very near and dear to me,” Marie began, “and the reason why I ask is- so, I’ll ask the question first, and then I’ll give some background. The slush fund for Congress when someone sexually harasses someone. I have a good friend who was actually a victim of sexual assault by the senator on a conference in Oklahoma. And so, how do we have confidence in someone that we’re sending to Congress that has been on a legislative conference — paid for by taxpayer dollars — and has sexually assaulted a woman before? And so, are our taxpayer dollars going to fund a man who has already taken advantage of a woman-”

Marie seemed to be referring to State Sen. Brent Taylor, who was endorsed by President Donald Trump just hours earlier.

Starnes quickly jumped in and responded, “I’m not sure what you’re talking about here.” Marie then claimed she wasn’t “at liberty” to reveal the name of the alleged victim.

Starnes then gave the candidates the floor after asking, “Should we be holding these people accountable? Should the lawmakers, should those names of those who committed those offenses, be made public?”

The exchange continued:

CANDIDATE JEREMY THOMPSON: Yeah, there should be no exemptions for a United States congressman or anybody else, for that matter. If you commit a crime, a heinous crime that’s sexually oriented, especially rape or sexual assault, you should be charged, prosecuted, and convicted to the fullest extent of the law. There should be no exception. TODD STARNES: Everybody agree with that? BRENT TAYLOR: Yes. STATE REP. TODD WARNER: Absolutely. Yeah, and the slush fund needs to go away. And I don’t know who she was referring to here, but does there need to be some discussion about that? STARNES: I think it was in general terms. I have no earthly idea, but I– TAYLOR: Yeah, I agree. And matter of fact, it shouldn’t even be whether or not a crime is being committed. If it was just a sexual harassment where there was actually a civil settlement, that should not be done with tax dollars either. And if it is, it certainly should be made available to the public.

Warner, looking directly at Taylor, asked if an elected official should step down if they’ve committed sexual harassment. Taylor said, “Absolutely.”

“There are expulsion criteria in the House and the Senate, and it appears that we have nobody with the backbone to stand in the gap and hold people accountable,” Thompson added. “That will change if I go to Congress.”

Watch above

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