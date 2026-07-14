Joy Reid refused to join fellow anchors, hosts, and reporters in celebrating the life of Senator Lindsey Graham after his death on Saturday, as she told her viewers, “Hell opened its doors for at least one more.”

“There is a thing that happens when people who are not good people, and who’ve done a lot of bad … the media reacts to them in a very specific sort of ‘f*ck-up-ish’ kind of way, particularly when they’re conservatives,” Reid said on Monday. “So it’s been interesting kind of watching the fallout from the surprising passing of Lindsey Graham, who was not the Republican that we thought we were going to hear reports had passed away.”

Reid promised viewers she would focus on the “bigger picture” of Graham’s death, a promise she delivered later in the show.

“You’re going to be remembered as someone who betrayed your friends, who betrayed your country, and who claimed that you cared about relationships,” Reid said of Graham. “But in the end, the only relationship you actually cared about was the relationship with Donald Trump. You sold your soul. You betrayed your friends, your legacy, your own soul. You sold your soul to the devil, and now you get to meet him in person.”

Joe Biden’s family is probably mourning the Lindsey they knew before [President] Reid insisted she will “not be bullied by the corporate media” into speaking about Graham in any other way. “I cannot tell you how many anchors are on television saying the world is mourning the death of Lindsey Graham. No. I think that the January 6th cops are not mourning. I think that [former President]family is probably mourning the Lindsey they knew before [President] Donald Trump bought him .”

Graham was “one of the most snide, mean, horrific interrogators of Black nominees in front of his judiciary committee — a horrible man in so many ways,” Reid added. “But at the same time, having been in the room with him, witty, intelligent, smart enough to do better and to know better, and we know he knew better, because he said it. He posted, ‘If we nominate Trump, we will be destroyed and we will deserve it’. And eventually, your party will be destroyed. Lindsey, your whole legacy is already destroyed.”

Watch above via The Joy Reid Show on YouTube.

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