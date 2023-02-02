‘Look at Your Own Damn Mirror!’ Swalwell LOSES IT on Republicans Before They Voted to Boot Omar from Committee

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) exploded at Republicans on the House floor on Thursday ahead of a vote on whether to remove Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) from the Foreign Affairs Committee.

Omar was ultimately booted by a party-line vote of 218 to 211.

At issue were Omar’s remarks in 2019 when she invoked an anti-Semitic trope about Jews and money, which she apologized for at the time.

Democrats maintain Omar’s ouster from the Foreign Affairs Committee, as well as the removal of Swalwell and Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) from the Intelligence Committee, is payback.

In the last Congress, Democrats used their majority to strip Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA). Gosar tweeted an anime video of him killing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY). In Greene’s case, it had been discovered she liked a comment on Facebook suggesting Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) should be shot in the head. Greene was not yet in Congress at the time.

In a speech shortly before the vote, Swalwell took to the floor and blasted Republicans over a tweet sent last year by the GOP’s House Judiciary Committee account, which is reportedly run by Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), the then-ranking member and now chairman.

The now-deleted post simply stated, “Kanye. Elon. Trump,” in what was an apparent nod to conservative iconoclasts.

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, is a rabid anti-Semite who said, “I like Hitler.”

In his remarks, Swalwell let loose as a large printout of the tweet rested on an easel beside him:

[W]hen I heard we’re going to remove a member of this House from their committee for anti-Semitism, I raced down here because I thought, finally, finally in this chamber there’s gonna be some accountability, some accountability from this conference that continues to allow its members to root for rioters, to show sympathy for the insurrection, a conference that harbors a wanted international criminal, and has members who choose violence over voting every single day. Finally. And so I thought, we’re gonna hold someone accountable for anti-Semitism. Surely it’s the author of this tweet. “Kanye. Elon. Trump.” October 6, written by Chairman Jim Jordan. October 8, what does Kanye say? I’m gonna declare death con 3 on the Jews. So, surely this tweet came down, right? Came down, was deleted? No. Two more months it was kept up. Two more months. So don’t come here looking at us for anti-Semitism. Look in your own damn mirror before you ever come over here!

Swalwell’s reference to “an international criminal” is presumably a reference to Rep. George Santos (R-NY), who is currently the subject of a fraud investigation in Brazil.

