‘I Like Hitler’: Kanye West Praises Nazis in Wildly Anti-Semitic Interview With Alex Jones

Kanye West went off the rails in an interview Alex Jones that aired live on Thursday, spewing anti-Semitic rhetoric and praising Adolf Hitler.

Ye and white supremacist Nick Fuentes joined the InfoWars conspiracy theorist on Thursday, and the rapper appeared in a full-faced mask while going all in with anti-Jewish jokes and claims about Jews controlling the media.

This conversation met one of many low points when Jones defended West against allegations he’s a neo-Nazi, to which West replied: “I see good things about Hitler.”

I love everyone, and Jewish people are not gonna tell me ‘You can love us and you know what we’re doing to you with the contracts, what we’re pushing with the pornography.’ But this guy that invented highways, invented the very microphone I use as a musician. You can’t say out loud this person ever did anything good, and I’m done with that. I’m done with the classifications. Every human being has something of value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler.

The downward spiral kept on going as Jones remarked at one point that “I don’t like Nazis,” to which, West chimed in to once again say “I like Hitler.” This continued with anti-Semitic jokes about Ben Shapiro and Benjamin Netanyahu.

“They did good things too, we’ve got to stop dissing the Nazis all the time,” West said at one point.

The troubled rapper became a darling of the right in recent years due to his vocal support for former President Donald Trump. That connection has become increasingly controversial as West has increasingly embraced anti-Semitism, boiling over when Trump dined with West and a neo-Nazi at Mar-a-Lago last week.

