Kanye Claims the ‘Jewish Underground Media Mafia’ Is Out to Get Him in Wildly Anti-Semitic Interview with Chris Cuomo

Kanye West made yet more anti-Semitic remarks on Monday, this time telling NewsNation’s Chris Cuomo a “Jewish underground media mafia” has it out for him.

West has been restricted on social media for appearing to threaten Jews on Twitter. He has since agreed in principle to buy the far-right social media platform Parler.

In a now-deleted tweet, he wrote, “I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda.”

West has not stopped making comments about his theory Jews control the media and government since.

While he interviewed from the backseat of a car Monday night, West complained he is being censored by a “mafia” of Jews who own precisely 78 major news outlets.

“What I’m doing, I’m calling out the Jewish community as a whole to say, people say to me, ‘Aww… why is Ye upset at everybody?'” he said. ” West added:

The Jewish people that I’m talking about don’t have to understand, and that is that privilege that I’m not going to allow. When I wore the White Lives Matter t-shirt, the Jewish underground media mafia already started attacking me.

West complained a cabal of secretly powerful Jewish business moguls canceled some of his shows and that they refuse to refer to him as anything other than a rapper.

“They never call me a billionaire,” he added. “We never talked about even, on this one right here. Hey, tycoon, billionaire, visionary – inventor. These are never used.”

Cuomo assured the rapper there is no secret group of wealthy Jews who are colluding to harm his career, but West did not appear open to hearing the message.

Watch above, via NewsNation.

