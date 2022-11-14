Marc Thiessen Begs Donald Trump Not to Run Again: ‘Conservatives are Sick of Losing’

Marc Thiessen, a Fox News contributor and former speechwriter to President George W. Bush, implored former President Donald Trump not to run for president in 2024 in his latest column for the Washington Post.

Thiessen, who is also a fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, has been one of the loudest voices on Fox News and in the conservative media denouncing Trump for the GOP’s lackluster midterm election results last Tuesday.

In his column titled, “Dear President Trump: Please don’t run again,” he made absolutely clear his feelings about Trump’s political future.

“Donald Trump appears to be surrounded by a band of enablers who refuse to tell him things he doesn’t want to hear, so I will: Mr. President, it is not in your interest to run in 2024. If you do, you will likely lose. And you will destroy what remains of your legacy in the process. Please, don’t do it,” Thiessen argued.

While pleading with the former president, Thiessen still showed total fealty to Trump’s record. “Based on his record in office, Trump should be considered one of the greatest conservative presidents in modern times. The Abraham Accords are worthy of a Nobel Prize. Operation Warp Speed is the greatest public health achievement in human history… I’m not a never-Trumper,” he writes, just in case anyone was getting the wrong idea.

Thiessen pivoted back to electoral politics and took a swipe at Trump for his continued election denial, writing, “Trump’s failure to accept the election results meant he never understood why he lost: Instead of expanding his coalition by winning over Americans who had not voted for him the first time, he alienated millions who approved of his policies but not of him.”

He went on to explain that Trump’s “conduct” cost him the 2020 presidential election and argued that in 2022 that “judgment still stands.”

“Despite the disasters President Biden has unleashed, they rejected Trump’s handpicked candidates — his proxies on the ballot — and gave Democrats back their Senate majority,” Thiessen added, echoing his on-air sentiments in the days following the election.

“We nominated a bunch of people the voters rejected in a lot of these Senate races,” he said on Wednesday after the election. “Voters looked at Joe Biden and then they looked at the Republican party and said no thanks. And we need to do some introspection why that happened.”

Thiessen’s column went on to hit Trump for attacking Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), arguing MAGA “voters also love DeSantis and don’t understand why Trump is going after him.”

He then ripped into the group of people around the former president and argues they are leading him astray, calling them “a cabal of grifters who do not have his best interests at heart — sycophants who see him as their meal ticket and a 2024 campaign as a chance to vacuum up millions of dollars, win or lose.”

“They won’t give him hard advice because they don’t care about him — they just want his money,” he wrote.

Thiessen concluded by writing he will always defend Trump’s legacy, “but his conduct since losing office has made him unelectable” – a distinction without a difference for many other pundits and observers.

“He promised we’d win so much, we’d be sick of winning. Well, right now, conservatives are sick of losing. Democrats have won the past two elections running against Trump. If he runs again, they will win a third,” he concluded.

