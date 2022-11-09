Fox News Pundit Declares, ‘This Is an Absolute Disaster for the Republican Party’ as Midterm Results Roll In

Conservative Washington Post columnist Marc Thiessen was quite displeased during a discussion about the midterm elections as results rolled in.

Republicans hoped a “red wave” would sweep them into power with clear majorities. Instead, the party seemed poised to barely retake the House while failing to recapture the Senate.

Fox News anchor Bret Baier asked Thiessen about Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman’s defeat of Mehmet Oz, thus flipping the seat, as Republican Sen. Pat Toomey declined to run for reelection.

Fetterman suffered a stroke in May and has been gradually recovering since. His victory could end up being the difference in which party controls the Senate. Fetterman and Oz had one debate, which came in October.

“Had the Oct. 25 debate been Sept. 30, would this race have changed?” Baier asked.

Thiessen hedged on his answer and proceeded to explain he couldn’t process how Republicans could underperform so badly given the challenges the country currently faces.

“I think it might have or maybe it wouldn’t have,” he replied. “There’s a broader issue, which is, think about this. We had the worst inflation in four decades, the worst collapse in real wages in 40 years, the worst crime wave since the 1990s, the worst border crisis in U.S. History. We have Joe Biden, who is the least popular president since Harry Truman – since presidential polling happened – and there wasn’t a red wave.”

The former speechwriter for George W. Bush did not hold back.

“That is a searing indictment of the Republican Party,” he said. “That is a searing indictment of the message that we have been sending to the voters. They’ve looked at all of that, and looked at Republican alternative and said no thanks. That is–the Republican party needs to do a really deep introspection look in the mirror right now because this is an absolute disaster for the Republican Party and we need to turn back.”

Watch above via Fox News.

