Marjorie Taylor Greene Calls For Biden To Pull U.S. Out of NATO: ‘They Are Not a Reliable Partner’

During a House Rules Committee meeting Tuesday, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) called on President Joe Biden to pull the United States out of NATO, saying the alliance is “not a reliable partner,” and that member countries don’t pay their fair share for security.

Greene made the demand in an amendment to the 2024 National Defense Authorization Act, and read the text to the committee:

My amendment would direct the President withdrawal [sic] from NATO. They are not a reliable partner whose defense spending should be paid for by American citizens. For the better part of the last decade, Germany contributed only around 1% of its GDP to finance NATO obligations while the United States is paying around 4% of our GDP to defend NATO countries. The United States has been financing and promising to defend NATO countries for decades and paying more than their fair share. Western European countries could and should be stepping up their financial contributions to ensure the security of NATO; instead they are entirely beholden to Russia and the U.S. taxpayer is expected to foot the bill.

Greene did not specify why she believes NATO is “beholden to Russia,” as Russia has long viewed the organization as a threat.

Her demand came on the same day that Biden solidified U.S. support of the mutual defense organization.

“The United States is here today to reaffirm our ironclad commitment to NATO, but also to our Ally Lithuania,” Biden tweeted from a NATO summit in the Baltic state. “Our partnership goes back a long way. And our commitment to Lithuania, to the Baltics, and to NATO has not wavered.”

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is made up of 31 member states: 29 European and two North American. Finland became NATO’s newest member in April. Sweden is now one step closer to joining, following Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan agreeing to the ratification during a meeting with Biden on Tuesday. Ukraine, which has been engaged in a lengthy war with Russia, has not yet been invited to join the organization for fear that all member nations would be formally required to join the war.

NATO leaders said in a statement that “Ukraine’s future is in NATO,” but they offered no timeline for an invitation, according to Reuters.

“We will be in a position to extend an invitation to Ukraine to join the alliance when allies agree and conditions are met,” the declaration said, offering no additional details.

The only time NATO has invoked its mutual defense clause was after the United States was attacked by al Qaeda on Sept. 11, 2001.

