Biden Predicts Reelection Win With Wisecrack During International Photo Op

President Joe Biden drew laughs when he predicted a 2024 election win with a cocky wisecrack during a photo op at the NATO Summit in Vilnius.

During the NATO leg of his current international trip, President Biden held a bilateral meeting with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan of Turkiye at the Lithuanian Exhibition and Conference Center in Vilnius.

Both leaders spoke before the meeting, and when Erdogan wished Biden luck in his reelection bid, Biden joked he’s “looking forward” to a long tenure:

PRESIDENT BIDEN: Mr. President, it’s good to see you again — delighted to be with you. And, you know, we’re at this historic summit meeting. We’re resolving a lot of things, I hope.

And you made — you made all the more historic by the agreement you reached yesterday in the admission of Sweden and how you’re going to proceed. I want to thank you for your diplomacy and your courage to take that on. And I want to thank you for your leadership, Mr. President.

This summit is reaffirming our commitment to NATO defense with close Allies in NATO, and I hope we can make it even stronger.

So, welcome.

PRESIDENT ERDOĞAN: (As interpreted.) Mr. President, my dear friend, I would like to, first of all, thank you for congratulating me in the aftermath of my reelection to my current post. And I’m grateful for the congratulatory messages that you have extended to me.

And within the framework of our strategic mechanism, I think it’s high time for the heads of states to get together for further consultations. That’s why I believe today’s meeting with you within the margin of the NATO Summit is the first step forward.

Our meetings prior to this were mere warmups, but now we are initiating a new process. This new process is a process of five years.

And now you are getting prepared for the forthcoming elections. And with the forthcoming elections, I would like to take this opportunity to also wish you the best of luck.

PRESIDENT BIDEN: Thank you very much.

PRESIDENT ERDOĞAN: Thank you.

PRESIDENT BIDEN: And we look forward to meeting with you the next five years. (Laughter.)