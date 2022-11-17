Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) raised a lot of eyebrows on Thursday when she compared the number of those who have illegally crossed the U.S.-Mexico border to the amount of Russians who invaded Ukraine.

“We had 5 million people cross our border illegally since Joe Biden took office,” Greene began, adding:

And let’s compare that to how many Russians have invaded Ukraine. 82,000 Russians have invaded Ukraine. I think the American people and the taxpayers of this country deserve to know why the Biden administration and this Congress is so interested in funding the protection of Ukraine’s border and not the protection of our border. That’s a very good question.

Greene also baselessly suggested that U.S. aid to Ukraine may have made its way to Democratic politicians via an elaborate scheme to funnel money via cryptocurrency.

“Is American people’s tax dollars going to fund aid in Ukraine but it’s really funding something else?” Greene asked during the press conference, in a clip shared online by media watcher Acyn.

Greene: We’re just finding out about the situation with FTX. Is American people’s tax dollars going to fund aid in Ukraine but it’s really funding something else… pic.twitter.com/PcfPTDZo4a — Acyn (@Acyn) November 17, 2022

Greene’s comments sparked a bevy of reactions online as critics accused the Republican of carrying water for Russian President Vladimir Putin and comparing a brutal war effort to migrants chasing the American dream.

“Even Margarita Simonyan is watching this and thinking: damn, girl, slow that one down a tad,” wrote military strategist Tom Nichols in response, referencing the head of Russia’s state propaganda network.

Even Margarita Simonyan is watching this and thinking: damn, girl, slow that one down a tad https://t.co/PtASz71qAB — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) November 17, 2022

“The stupidity of comparing a military invasion of a country with people fleeing their countries..” replied journalist Morton Overbye.

The stupidity of comparing a military invasion of a country with people fleeing their countries.. https://t.co/bqOYLfUa2a — Morten Øverbye (@morten) November 17, 2022

“She’s likening illegally crossing the US border in search of a better life (which is only a misdemeanor, btw) to launching an unprovoked, full-scale military invasion of another country to commit war crimes and conquer its land/people,” added Insider’s John Haltiwanger.

She's likening illegally crossing the US border in search of a better life (which is only a misdemeanor, btw) to launching an unprovoked, full-scale military invasion of another country to commit war crimes and conquer its land/people. https://t.co/uEQRDHC4xc — John Haltiwanger (@jchaltiwanger) November 17, 2022

Below are some more reactions:

We’re going to need @JuliaDavisNews to start making videos of Putin propagandists here at home. https://t.co/seN2WeV9Uh — Helen Kennedy 🌻 (@HelenKennedy) November 17, 2022

And how many cruise missiles have asylum seekers launched at the U.S.? https://t.co/spYhXuJRrr — davidrlurie (@davidrlurie) November 17, 2022

This person spewing gibberish and Russian propaganda will be one of the most powerful republicans in Congress next year, maybe even more than the so-called incoming speaker. https://t.co/uvyL4I7QbS — Bill Pascrell, Jr. 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@BillPascrell) November 17, 2022

it should trouble every american that the right wing and trump are in absolute sync (and have been) with putin. their talking points and anti-democratic actions and agendas are antagonistic to the rule of law and ongoing–and have led to two impeachments and an attack on congress https://t.co/oZAKDeWIjK — Luke Zaleski (@ZaleskiLuke) November 17, 2022

Excited to see what chairmanship Kevin McCarthy awards this fucking idiot. https://t.co/1RRJGfGV68 — Jim Swift (@JimSwiftDC) November 17, 2022

No, with rotation around 200,000 Russian soldiers invaded Ukraine. 80k casualties America was mainly built by immigrants. Many of the recent migrants are probably more indigenous to America. And they make and mend things. They are not violent ‘invaders’ (nb @SuellaBraverman) https://t.co/vRN3tZljyV — Peter Jukes (@peterjukes) November 17, 2022

History will remember this women as a monster. https://t.co/UzJn9JbxuL — Alexander S. Vindman (@AVindman) November 17, 2022

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com