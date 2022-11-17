Marjorie Taylor Greene Under Fire For Comparing Migrants Who ‘Cross Our Border Illegally’ to Russians Invading Ukraine
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) raised a lot of eyebrows on Thursday when she compared the number of those who have illegally crossed the U.S.-Mexico border to the amount of Russians who invaded Ukraine.
“We had 5 million people cross our border illegally since Joe Biden took office,” Greene began, adding:
And let’s compare that to how many Russians have invaded Ukraine. 82,000 Russians have invaded Ukraine. I think the American people and the taxpayers of this country deserve to know why the Biden administration and this Congress is so interested in funding the protection of Ukraine’s border and not the protection of our border. That’s a very good question.
Greene also baselessly suggested that U.S. aid to Ukraine may have made its way to Democratic politicians via an elaborate scheme to funnel money via cryptocurrency.
“Is American people’s tax dollars going to fund aid in Ukraine but it’s really funding something else?” Greene asked during the press conference, in a clip shared online by media watcher Acyn.
Greene’s comments sparked a bevy of reactions online as critics accused the Republican of carrying water for Russian President Vladimir Putin and comparing a brutal war effort to migrants chasing the American dream.
“Even Margarita Simonyan is watching this and thinking: damn, girl, slow that one down a tad,” wrote military strategist Tom Nichols in response, referencing the head of Russia’s state propaganda network.
“The stupidity of comparing a military invasion of a country with people fleeing their countries..” replied journalist Morton Overbye.
“She’s likening illegally crossing the US border in search of a better life (which is only a misdemeanor, btw) to launching an unprovoked, full-scale military invasion of another country to commit war crimes and conquer its land/people,” added Insider’s John Haltiwanger.
