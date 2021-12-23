Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), who has proudly boasted she will not get a Covid-19 vaccine and railed against vaccine mandates, owns stock in three major vaccine makers.

Insider reported on Thursday that according to Greene’s latest financial-disclosure filing she owns stock in AstraZeneca, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson.

While her holdings are not massive, each worth between $1,000 and $15,000, the apparent hypocrisy of her profit-making investment in these companies and her public stance on the vaccine quickly spurred media coverage.

In November, Greene told Steve Bannon that “I’m not vaccinated and I’m not getting the vaccine” while angrily condemning the “vaccine Nazis” for “ruining our country.”

Marjorie Taylor Greene angrily admits for the first time that she’s “not getting the vaccine.” And she says “vaccine Nazis” can’t make her to take the shot. pic.twitter.com/42MHASu5vb — David Edwards (@DavidEdwards) November 2, 2021

“I’m sorry. I know I’m using the word Nazi and everybody gets mad when I say it, but that’s exactly what they are,” she told Bannon while being interviewed on his Podcast titled WarRoom.

In June, after visiting the Holocaust Museum in Washington DC, Greene apologized for previously drawing parallels between mask mandates in the House of Representatives and the persecution of Jews in Nazi Germany.

The House sergeant-at-arms has cited Greene for refusing to wear a mask on the House floor some 20 times, which could reportedly land Greene over $60,000 in fines.

