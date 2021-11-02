Marjorie Taylor Greene Tells Steve Bannon No ‘Vaccine Nazis’ Will Be Able To Make Her Take the Shot

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) told Steve Bannon on Tuesday that “I’m not vaccinated and I’m not getting the vaccine” while angrily condemning the “vaccine Nazis” for “ruining our country.”

In June, after visiting the Holocaust Museum in Washington DC, Greene apologized for previously drawing parallels between mask mandates in the House of Representatives and the persecution of Jews in Nazi Germany. The House sergeant-at-arms has cited Greene for refusing to wear a mask on the House floor some 20 times, which could reportedly land Greene some $50,000 in fines.

“I’m sorry. I know I’m using the word Nazi and everybody gets mad when I say it, but that’s exactly what they are,” she told Bannon while being interviewed on his Podcast titled WarRoom.

Marjorie Taylor Greene angrily admits for the first time that she’s “not getting the vaccine.” And she says “vaccine Nazis” can’t make her to take the shot. pic.twitter.com/42MHASu5vb — David Edwards (@DavidEdwards) November 2, 2021

“I’m not getting the vaccine because I’m an American. I can choose what I want to do with my body. I have the freedom to decide if I want to get a vaccine or not get a vaccine,” Greene argued while attacking vaccine mandates as “discrimination in the workplace.”

“I am a member of Congress, and guess what, no one is firing me for not being vaccinated, but all of these amazing first responders … are being fired,” she added after saying that, “all of these Democrats, Joe Biden, Joe Scarborough, the judgmental media, they can all go to Hell.”

Bannon concluded by asking Greene if this was further evidence of “the fascism of the elites.”

“They are the fascists,” Greene quickly replied, “They have called us fascists and have called us Nazis for like five years now, and I’m fed up with it, because that’s exactly who they are. They are the Nazis!”

