Matt Gaetz Responds ‘Yes’ When Asked If Women at Pro-Choice Rallies Are ‘Ugly and Overweight’

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) doubled down on comments he made last week where he stated, “Why is it that the women with the least likelihood of getting pregnant are the ones most worried about having abortions? Nobody wants to impregnate you if you look like a thumb.”

His comments were a sort of inverse and less vulgar version of a bit by the late George Carlin in which he asked, “Why is it that most of the people who are against abortion are people you wouldn’t want to fuck in the first place?”

When pressed about his comments on Monday by journalist Olivia Iverson, Gaetz refused to backtrack and stated he’s glad the constitutional right to abortion was struck down.

@RepMattGaetz doubled-down on his comments in our interview this morning. Q: You’re suggesting that these women at these abortion rallies are ugly and overweight?

A: Yes Q: What do you say to people who think those comments are offensive?

A: Be offended. https://t.co/QNyR4tLI3a pic.twitter.com/ytG7rZ2Vrn — Olivia Iverson (@OliviaIversonTV) July 25, 2022

“I’m very pro-life,” he said. “I make no apology for it, and I’m grateful that Roe over been overturned and that Dobbs is now the jurisprudence on abortion. And I find these people who got out and in these pro-abortion pro-murder rallies odious, and just like, ugly on the inside and out. And I make no apology for it.”

Gaetz further slammed protestors who demonstrate at the homes of Supreme Court justices.

“The ones that are out there protesting, marching outside Justice Kavanaugh’s home, trying to threaten the court, trying to impose ‘a night of rage’ on our nation’s capital, which is what they advertised, it’s just pure ugliness,” he continued. “And I see that ugliness on the inside, I see it on the outside.”

Iverson then asked, “Is it safe to say that based off of your comments, you’re suggesting that these women at these abortion rallies are ugly and overweight?”

“Yes,” Gaetz responded.

“What do you say to people who think those comments are offensive?” she asked.

“Be offended,” he replied.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com