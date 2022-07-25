Whoopi Goldberg Goes OFF on Matt Gaetz For Sexist Rant Against Pro-Abortion Rallies: ‘Says the Man Who Supposedly Pays for Sex’

The View co-host Whoopi Goldberg went off on Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) for his sexist rant against pro-abortion rallies.

“Another low light from the Turning Point summit was when Congressman Matt Gaetz — yeah — took the stage to weigh in on the battle for reproductive rights in America,” said Goldberg during Monday’s show. “Something clearly he knows a lot about.”

During a Turning Point USA conference on Saturday, Gaetz said:

Have you watched these pro-abortion, pro-murder rallies? The people are just disgusting. Like, why is it that the women with the least likelihood of getting pregnant are the ones most worried about having abortions? Nobody wants to impregnate you if you look like a thumb. You got ankles weaker than the legal reasoning behind Roe v. Wade. A few of them need to get up and march. They need to get up and march for, like, an hour a day, swing those arms. Get the blood pumping. Maybe mix in a salad.

“So says the man who supposedly pays for sex,” said Goldberg, firing back at Gaetz, who is, according to NBC News, “being investigated for three distinct crimes: sex trafficking the 17-year-old; violating the Mann Act, which prohibits taking women across state lines for prostitution; and obstructing justice.”

Watch above, via ABC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com