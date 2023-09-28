MSNBC Plays Montage Of Democrats Dunking On Republicans During Impeachment Inquiry Hearing: ‘They’ve Got Nothing’

The House Oversight Committee held its first impeachment inquiry hearing into President Joe Biden on Thursday, and the results were underwhelming, to say the least.

Chairman James Comer (R-KY) has claimed Biden was involved with the foreign business dealings of his son Hunter Biden. The lawmaker has even suggested that the elder Biden took bribes as vice president. However, the committee has yet to provide evidence that Joe Biden engaged in wrongdoing.

Thursday’s hearing was rough for Comer and the GOP, who are intent on proving the president is corrupt. That hit a snag when law professor Jonathan Turley – the Republicans’ own expert witness – said the current evidence does not warrant impeachment. Even some Fox News hosts weren’t impressed.

“I don’t know what was achieved over these last six-plus hours,” Neil Cavuto told viewers.

During Thursday’s edition of All In on MSNBC, Chris Hayes teed up a montage of Democrats in the hearing having a grand old time with what they viewed as a total lack of evidence against the president:

REP. JAMIE RASKIN: All right, so let’s get it straight. We’re 62 hours away from shutting down the government of the United States of America, and Republicans are launching an impeachment drive based on a long-debunked and discredited lie… REP. JARED MOSKOWITZ: What a day that we are having here, isn’t it? Right? Listen, as a former director of emergency management, I know a disaster when I see one… REP. MELANIE STANSBURY: And I wanna say, thank you to Mr. Donald Trump for calling this hearing today… We see the long arm – but little hands – of Mr. Donald Trump, whose fingerprints are all over this hearing and this sham impeachment… MOSKOWITZ: [Writing numbers on white board] Donald Trump impeachments. Oh, how many impeachments? We got two there. How many indictments, we got four. How many for Biden? Zero, zero. Donald Trump is right! He’s sick of winning. He’s just winning, running away with it, and that’s why we’re here… They can’t save Donald Trump. They can’t take away the two impeachments and the four indictments, but they can try to put some numbers on the board for Joe Biden. But the problem is, when you sling mud, you gotta have mud. And they just don’t have anything, Mr. Chairman… REP. JASMINE CROCKETT: Honestly, if they continue to say “If” or “Hunter,” and we were playing a drinking game, I would be drunk by now… RASKIN: If the Republicans had a smoking gun or even a dripping water pistol, they would be presenting it today. But they’ve got nothing on Joe Biden… MOSKOWITZ: Come on. If you all think there’s so much evidence, we’re here. Call the vote on impeachment. Impeach him right now. I dare you.

Watch above via MSNBC.

