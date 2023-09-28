GOP Witness Jonathan Turley Tells Congress ‘Current Evidence’ Does Not Support Biden Impeachment

Fox News contributor Jonathan Turley took the witness stand at the the House impeachment inquiry hearing into President Joe Biden on Thursday, where he endorsed the inquiry itself but stressed that articles of impeachment were not justified by the evidence known at this point.

“This is a question of an impeachment inquiry. It is not a vote on articles of impeachment,” explained Turley. “In fact, I do not believe that the current evidence would support articles of impeachment. That is something that an inquiry has to establish.”

According to Turley, the “threshold for an impeachment inquiry” had been met because Biden had misrepresented facts about his son’s foreign business dealings, because “he was the focus of a multimillion dollar influence-peddling scandal, and because he “may have benefited from millions of dollars as part of that scheme.”

But, Turley insisted, “those facts should not be taken out of context. They’re merely allegations and they should not become presumptions of impeachable conduct.”

“Frankly, a number of the things I lay out benefit President Biden,” noted Turley.

He went on to implore members of both parties to take the inquiry seriously and not to retreat into partisan corners:

Presidential impeachment shouldn’t be a closed question. It shouldn’t be a rush to judgment. And you should avoid the type of confirmation bias that can can occur in this process. This is, as people say, a political process, but it is also a constitutional process. Influence peddling is a form of corruption. The United States has signed treaties to combat this form of corruption around the world, and that is also an inescapable fact. We need to find answers as to some of these questions. I’m running out of time, so I’d like to make one last observation, if I may. These are constitutional moments that demand the best from each of us to transcend the politics and passions of our time. It calls for something that’s difficult. It calls for solemnity and clarity for members. We have become a nation addicted to rage, and we can fuel that. This body is a powerful teacher, as Brandeis said. And you can teach that or you can teach a respect for this process. It begins here and now. We can disagree with each other without hating each other. These are important issues, and I think they’re close issues. And I think some of these issues really do gravitate in favor of the president. So I would simply say that this is a moment where members and citizens can stand together without prejudging the evidence.

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com