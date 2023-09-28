Fox News’ Neil Cavuto was less than impressed with the evidence put forward at Thursday’s first impeachment investigation into Joe Biden, saying, “You think you’d bring your A-game” when trying to have a president removed from office.

“I don’t know what was achieved over these last six-plus hours,” Cavuto said at the top of his show.

“The way this was built up — where there’s smoke there would be fire…but where there’s smoke today, we got more smoke,” he said. He said more enticing evidence may be forthcoming, but, so far, “The promise of explosive testimony and proof …did not materialize today.

“The best they could say now after this six-plus hours of testimony back and forth is that they’re going to try to get more bank records from Joe Biden and his son. Said that they’re needed to determine if a crime was committed. Understood. But none of that was presented today, just that they would need those records to further the investigation after months of Republican probes that failed to provide anything resembling concrete evidence.”

Cavuto continued:

There is no doubt about the curious nature of Hunter Biden’s financial connections to a host of foreign players. There is still, at best, circumstantial evidence to connect his father to it. That’s not to be a legal apology for his father, but many times I saw references to Biden in these remarks as if they were Joe Biden. Repeatedly, they were references to Hunter Biden. Now, again, I’m not a lawyer. I’m not even smart in interpreting legal shows I see on TV. But when you begin to trumpet what you have as the beginning of an explosive inquiry into the president of the United States to potentially remove him from office, you think you’d bring your A-game. Maybe this is part of a pattern and a legal process of which I’m totally unfamiliar. Guilty as charged. But this took over six hours today, my friends. Over six hours. I wonder.

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

