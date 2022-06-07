MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart Ready to ‘Flee’ US Over ‘Crazy White People’ Problem: ‘My Operation Von Trapp’

How do you solve a problem like MSNBC host Jonathan Capehart?

By considering leaving the United States.

The Washington Post columnist published a column on Tuesday that he and his husband, Nick Schmit, are ready to leave the United States due to what he calls “crazy White people.”

“Things felt so dicey during the Trump years, I half-joked that my husband and I might have to reenact that scene from ‘The Sound of Music’ and flee the country,” wrote Capehart. “Now, an alarming new report from the Southern Poverty Law Center shows that my ‘Operation von Trapp’ might need to go live. The ranks of ‘crazy’ White people appear to be growing — and the rest of us don’t know what to do about it.”

Capehart goes on to say that he’s “defining ‘crazy’ as anyone who believes any aspect of the racist ‘great replacement’ conspiracy. This is the noxious idea that liberals are deliberately replacing White people with non-Whites and immigrants. It’s what allegedly drove an 18-year-old man to target Black people in Buffalo, killing 10 and wounding three.”

He cited the SPLC poll, which states that “nearly 7 in 10 Republicans surveyed agree to at least some extent that demographic changes in the United States are deliberately driven by liberal and progressive politicians attempting to gain political power by ‘replacing more conservative white voters.’”

“What’s terrifying is that this twisted belief is more widely held than we want to admit. The SPLC reports that more than a third of all respondents felt that demographic change in the United States is ‘a threat to white Americans and their culture and values,’” wrote Capehart. “Nearly half agreed that demographic changes were part of ‘a purposeful plan to replace white voters.’ Crazy, right?”

Capehart noted that he won’t be getting a gun to protect himself. However, he asked, “But would I actually leave the country for my own protection? It’s a question many people of color have been pondering the past several years.”

Capehart concluded his piece with “I’m not sure they will succeed in getting me to leave my country. But ‘Operation von Trapp’ is ready. ‘Crazy’ White people are not to be trifled with.”

At the end of the day, Capehart is saying that if Maria von Trapp, played by Julie Andrews, and her family can leave Austria because of Nazism, then why can’t he and his husband leave the United States due to white nationalist sentiment.

