MSNBC’s Deadline: White House host Nicolle Wallace claimed on Tuesday that the Republican Party doesn’t “actually respect those reporters” who support them, and is instead obsessed with receiving positive coverage from the New York Times and the Washington Post.

“I spent my pre MSNBC career working for the gop -I promise you this is true: Republicans who attack that press are obsessed with the press and not the outlets that support them – they don’t actually respect those reporters,” posted Wallace on Twitter. “They are obsessed with the Nytimes, wapo + TV coverage.”

I spent my pre MSNBC career working for the gop -I promise you this is true: Republicans who attack that press are obsessed with the press and not the outlets that support them – they don’t actually respect those reporters. They are obsessed with the Nytimes, wapo + TV coverage https://t.co/yRpOgLH6eJ — Nicolle Wallace (@NicolleDWallace) December 10, 2019

Prior to working at MSNBC, Wallace served as White House Communications Director under President George W. Bush, and as a senior advisor to the late Republican Sen. John McCain’s 2008 presidential campaign.

Former House Oversight Committee Republicans spokesperson Kurt Bardella agreed with Wallace’s statement, commenting, “This is 1000% true… nothing republicans craved more was the credibility that the ‘main stream media’ provides… this was true for establishment, tea party, freedom caucus, whatever.”

This is 1000% true … nothing republicans craved more was the credibility that the “main stream media” provides … this was true for establishment, tea party, freedom caucus, whatever. https://t.co/NYgptTslMd — Kurt Bardella (@kurtbardella) December 10, 2019

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]