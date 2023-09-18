Nancy Pelosi Bristles at Comparisons Between Biden Impeachment Inquiry and Trump’s: ‘Almost Silly Except That It’s So Serious’

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi rejected the “silly” idea that the impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden is comparable to the impeachments of former President Donald Trump.

Pelosi spoke with MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart on Sunday about the approval House Speaker Kevin McCarthy gave to the inquiry into Biden’s conduct and his connection to his family’s foreign business dealings. After warning about the “deadly serious” nature of impeachment, Pelosi lamented that “For them to use this in the frivolous way that they are is a disservice to our country.”

“They’ve had months, almost this whole year, going on nine months of investigations. They’ve come up with nothing,” Pelosi said. “When we engaged in impeaching [Trump] because we had no choice… We were accusing him of high crimes and misdemeanors, which were evident. And even Republican senators voted for in terms of Ukraine and in terms of the assault on the Capitol. But this is almost silly, except that it’s so serious.”

When asked if the Biden White House should be politically worried, Pelosi expressed concern that the inquiry would take away from efforts to address the country’s most pressing issues.

“This is sinful,” she said. “Again, it’s about values. Our budget should be a statement of our values. And what is important to us as a nation should be reflected there. Our Constitution is what we take an oath to protect and defend. And in both cases, they’re being frivolous.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

