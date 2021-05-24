A majority of Republicans still believe that Donald Trump is the “true President” of the United States, according to a new survey.

A new Ipsos/Reuters poll found that Trump continues to hold massive influence over the GOP, and there is still a great level of distrust from the party over the integrity of the 2020 election. These findings were underlined by the fact that the study bluntly asked participants “Who do you think the true President is right now?”

Fifty-Three percent of Republicans answered Trump while only 47 percent acknowledged Joe Biden is the president. By comparison, 97 percent of Democrats identified Biden as president, as did 78 percent of Independents.

The poll comes as Trump continues to push the Big Lie that the 2020 election was stolen from him and corrupted by unsubstantiated mass voter fraud. Congress is currently considering the formation of a commission to investigate the storming of the U.S. Capitol, which took place after Trump’s supporters — fueled by the Big Lie — invaded the building in a violent attempt to ensure the continuity of his presidency.

Further evidence of Trump’s grip on Republicans can be seen in the data on much of the party has accepted the Big Lie and deny the notion that the Capitol insurrection was Trump’s fault.

Sixty-One percent of Republicans said they agree that the election was “stolen,” and 56 percent said they view the election as “the result of illegal voting or election rigging.” On the Capitol riot, a combined 64 percent of Republicans said they disagree that Trump is at least partly to blame for what happened, and 54 percent believe the riot was “led by violent left-wing protestors trying to make Trump look bad.”

The study consisted of 909 self-identified Democrats, 754 Republicans, and 196 Independents. Ipsos and Reuters say the sample was chosen at random and the data has a 2.5 percent margin of error.

