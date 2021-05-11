While the Republican party grapples with an existential battle between the truth and following a leader prone to clear exaggerations and lies, former President Donald Trump reiterated false claims that he won the 2020 election, but with a level of weirdness that makes it hard to ignore.

Since his deplatforming from nearly all of social media, Trump has relied on sending statements from his Save America PAC or his Office of the 45th President desk. Much of these statements lack anything new or newsy and are often ignored. But in this instance, the analogy was so weird and at a new level of desperation that it seemed fitting.

Trump opens by baselessly calling out a “major” fraud case in the Michigan Election (which has long been certified) before comparing the 2020 Election results to a jewelry heist. Really.

“If a thief robs a jewelry store of all of its diamonds (the 2020 Presidential Election), the diamonds must be returned,” Trump states, which seems a fairly clear suggestion that he believes that he should return to the White House? Or is he just continuing to talk trash, which is his wont? Read the full statement below:

The major Michigan Election Fraud case has just filed a bombshell pleading claiming votes were intentionally switched from President Trump to Joe Biden. The number of votes is MASSIVE and determinative. This will prove true in numerous other States. All Republicans must UNIFY and not let this happen. If a thief robs a jewelry store of all of its diamonds (the 2020 Presidential Election), the diamonds must be returned. The Fake News media refuses to cover the greatest Election Fraud in the history of our Country. They have lost all credibility, but ultimately, they will have no choice!

Trump’s latest (and weirdest?) millupling down on the specious claims of election fraud comes as Rep. Liz Cheney appears to be losing her leadership role among House Republicans because she has had the temerity to call out Trump’s pure bullshittery on election fraud.

While Trump reframed the Nazi propaganda term “The Big Lie” to blast election results that saw him losing to President Joe Biden (who Trump called the worst candidate in history), Cheney called Trump’s claims “The Big Lie,” in response.

And that’s where the GOP finds itself. With a leader who lost an election but is falsely claiming the White House should be returned to him like stolen diamonds, and a conservative Congresswoman who has become a pariah for calling out the flat weirdness and lies of the party leader.

