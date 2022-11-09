New York Post Shanks ‘Toxic’ Trump with Brutal Front Page: ‘Most Profound Vote Repellant in Modern American History’

The New York Post unleashed on former President Donald Trump as “toxic” and the “most profound vote repellant” in recent memory in its scathing Thursday cover.

The paper – known for its pithy headlines and covers – portrayed the former president as the English nursery rhyme character Humpty Dumpty. It reads, “Trumpty Dumpty” and portrays the former president as an egg sitting on a wall.

“Don (who couldn’t build a wall) had a great fall – can all the GOP’s men put the party together again?” the caption reads.

This is a rather stark pivot pic.twitter.com/p1fJVzFDhu — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) November 10, 2022

The negative press stems from Tuesday’s disastrous midterms in which the Republican Party failed to get anywhere near their expectations while going against a historically weak economy and a White House that has spent two years mismanaging crisis after crisis.

Trump’s fingerprints are all over the failure. Many of his sycophantic and vulnerable candidates lost not only their respective races but potentially control of the Senate and House. John Podhoretz shredded Trump in an op-ed blaming him for nauseating voters:

Hey, Lyin’ Ted and Sleepy Joe: Meet Toxic Trump. You know, if the former president had any self-knowledge or even the slightest ability to be self-deprecating, he might consider giving himself this alliterative nickname. After three straight national tallies in which either he or his party or both were hammered by the national electorate, it’s time for even his stans to accept the truth: Toxic Trump is the political equivalent of a can of Raid.

Podhoretz evaluated races across the country where Trump-backed candidates lost. He savaged them over their willingness to spread Trump’s exhausting stolen election claims.

“What Tuesday night’s results suggest is that Trump is perhaps the most profound vote repellant in modern American history,” he wrote. “The surest way to lose in these midterms was to be a politician endorsed by Trump.”

Podhoretz noted in each race Trump involved himself, a more electable candidate was pushed aside. He concluded:

Voters have their own problems. This election was about them, not Toxic Trump’s pathological inability to accept his own failure — and his desperate need to elevate cringe-inducing boot-lickers while punishing politicians capable of an independent thought.

On Wednesday’s cover, the Murdoch family-owned Post tried to turn the page on the former president when it went all-in on Florida on Governor Ron DeSantis (R), who was called Ron “DeFuture.”

