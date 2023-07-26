Nicolle Wallace Wishes Mitch McConnell Well, Claims ‘If This Were Joe Biden There Would Be Impeachment Proceedings Underway’

MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace called Sen. Mitch McConnell‘s (R-KY) health scare Wednesday, “a shocking and upsetting incident,” and speculated that if the same had happened to Joe Biden it would lead to an immediate impeachment trial.

McConnell froze mid-sentence for about 20 seconds during a press conference. His aides later said the minority leader felt “light-headed,” but was able to return to answer reporters’ questions.

“On Earth One, where we’re all still human beings, it was a shocking and upsetting incident,” Wallace said on her show Deadline: White House.

“I hope the minority leader is doing well,” agreed former RNC chair Michael Steele. “I’ve worked with Mitch for a long, long time, and have great admiration for him, despite the facts that we may sometimes disagree on some of the politics of how we do things.”

Steele speculated that McConnell may still be suffering from the lingering effects of a concussion he suffered during a fall in March.

“So, David, I’m just going to say it because it needs to be said,” Wallace said, addressing former Republican Congressman David Jolly. “I wish him well. I wish no ill health on any human being in the arena or outside of it. And if this were Joe Biden, there would be impeachment proceedings underway for sentence interruptus.”

“That’s exactly right,” Jolly said. “Our collective best wishes and prayers are for Mitch McConnell’s health. It does raise the question that Republicans like to raise about Joe Biden, which is one of age, and I think importantly, at least where I sit, I think we have to shut down questions of age in our body politic and focus instead on personal fitness. Is someone capable of serving? Are they of sound mind and the right health to continue to serve the nation?”

Watch the clip above via MSNBC.

