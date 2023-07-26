WATCH: Mitch McConnell Freezes During Presser, Is Escorted Aside By Fellow Senators in Alarming Scene
In a concerning scene on Wednesday, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell froze at a lectern in the middle of comments at the Senate GOP leadership’s press conference and had to be led away by his colleagues.
As McConnell initiated the presser on Wednesday, he barely got any words out before he trailed off and suddenly stopped speaking. The pause drew concerned looks from McConnell’s colleagues as they stood beside him, and John Barrasso (R-WY) — who was a physician before his senate career — walked up to ask McConnell if he was alright.
McConnell still couldn’t get a word out, so Barrasso and Senate aides led him away from the podium while Senator John Thune (R-SD) took his place. McConnell and Barrasso stood by for a few more moments before walking away.
CNN’s Manu Raju reported that McConnell eventually came back to the presser, told journalists he was “fine,” and did take a number of questions. Raju subsequently heard from a McConnell aide that the GOP leader’s was feeling “light headed” when the episode happened.
McConnell’s health has been a source of concern in recent months after a fall he experienced earlier in the year. Raju also observed that McConnell has been less dynamic in recent times than usual.
Watch above, via CNN.
