WATCH: Mitch McConnell Freezes During Presser, Is Escorted Aside By Fellow Senators in Alarming Scene

In a concerning scene on Wednesday, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell froze at a lectern in the middle of comments at the Senate GOP leadership’s press conference and had to be led away by his colleagues.

As McConnell initiated the presser on Wednesday, he barely got any words out before he trailed off and suddenly stopped speaking. The pause drew concerned looks from McConnell’s colleagues as they stood beside him, and John Barrasso (R-WY) — who was a physician before his senate career — walked up to ask McConnell if he was alright.

McConnell still couldn’t get a word out, so Barrasso and Senate aides led him away from the podium while Senator John Thune (R-SD) took his place. McConnell and Barrasso stood by for a few more moments before walking away.

Odd moment: McConnell freezes at start of Senate GOP leadership press conference and is escorted to the side by his colleagues pic.twitter.com/hT5bLnstOS — Raquel Martin (@RaquelMartinTV) July 26, 2023

WOW. McConnell just had another episode at the podium, couldn't finish his first sentence during his weekly presser, had to be guided away by Barrasso and aides as Thune stepped to the mic to give remarks. Video Cred: Me pic.twitter.com/r5Bowc218R — Pablo Manríquez (@PabloReports) July 26, 2023

Flag: McConnell just stopped abruptly during his opening statement during the gop leadership presser and appeared to be unable to restart talking. He then stepped away and walked away with Barrasso: pic.twitter.com/f1kFUjggzm — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) July 26, 2023

CNN’s Manu Raju reported that McConnell eventually came back to the presser, told journalists he was “fine,” and did take a number of questions. Raju subsequently heard from a McConnell aide that the GOP leader’s was feeling “light headed” when the episode happened.

From a McConnell aide: “He felt light headed and stepped away for a moment. He came back to handle Q and A, which as everyone observed was sharp.” https://t.co/MnuUzkpmLo — Manu Raju (@mkraju) July 26, 2023

McConnell’s health has been a source of concern in recent months after a fall he experienced earlier in the year. Raju also observed that McConnell has been less dynamic in recent times than usual.

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com