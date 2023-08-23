Nikki Haley Comes Out Swinging at Debate, Slams Trump and Other Republicans For Spending $8 Trillion

Former South Carolina governor and U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley came out swinging at the Republican primary debate on Wednesday.

Fielding a question from moderator Martha MacCallum about Vivek Ramaswamy’s lead over her in the polls, Haley teed off on elected Republicans for their role in spending taxpayer dollars and driving inflation.

“Well, I don’t care about polls. What I care about the fact is that no one is telling the American people the truth,” began Haley.

She continued:

The truth is that Biden didn’t do this to us. Our Republicans did this to us too. When they passed that $2.2 trillion Covid stimulus bill, they left us with 90 million people on Medicaid, 42 million people on food stamps. No one had told you how to fix it. I’ll tell you how to fix it. They need to stop the spending, they need to stop the borrowing, they need to eliminate the earmarks that Republicans brought back in, and they need to make sure they understand these are taxpayer dollars, it’s not their dollars. And while they’re all saying this, you have Ron DeSantis, you’ve got Tim Scott, you’ve got Mike Pence, they all voted to raise the debt and Donald Trump added 8 trillion to our debt and our kids are never gonna forgive us for this. And so at the end of the day, you look at the 2024 budget, Republicans asked for 7.4 billion in earmarks, Democrats asked for 2.8 billion. So you tell me who are the big spenders. I think it’s time for an accountant in the White House.

Watch above via Fox News.

