‘I Believe Everything I Hear’: Tucker Insists Epstein Was Murdered After Trump Says He Probably Killed Himself

Tucker Carlson’s interview with former President Donald Trump, counter-programming the Fox News GOP presidential debate, began as expected but quickly veered off into Carlson and Trump disagreeing about a sacred cow of far-right conspiracy theorists – the death of Jeffrey Epstein.

Carlson claimed that Bill Barr, Trump’s former attorney general, knows the truth about Epstein’s death and “clearly lies” about it in his book.

“Do you think Epstein killed himself? Sincerely?” Carlson asked Trump about the notorious sex trafficker.

“I don’t know. I will say that, you know, he was a fixture in Palm Beach,” Trump replied, adding:

I don’t know what Barr said about it either. I have no idea what he said. What did he say? He killed himself. Probably.

“He said he killed himself and that they were going to this investigation. They never did. The investigation has never been public and they hid it. And like, why are they doing that? He didn’t really Barr knew. But why would Bill Barr be covering up the death of Jeffrey Epstein?” Carlson pushed.

Trump took the question as an opportunity to push his roundly debunked claims the 2020 election was stolen. “Bill Barr didn’t do an investigation on the election fraud either. Okay. He said he did, and he pretended he did, but he didn’t. McSwain, the U.S. attorney in Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, said Barr just wouldn’t let him do go. It was crazy. Barr became so petrified, so frightened of being impeached. You’re going to impeach him. I don’t know if you remember it. Yeah, it’s not a big moment in history, but they said we’re going to impeach here.”

“They play a much rougher game with the left, the lunatics. And they were going to impeach Bill Barr and he was petrified. Now how do you not get impeached? Don’t do any of this stuff. But he didn’t do the job there. I don’t know what he did with Epstein, but possibly,” Trump added.

“Do you think it’s possible that Epstein was killed?” Carlson asked again.

“Oh, sure, it’s possible. I mean, I don’t really believe it. I think he probably committed suicide. He had a life with, you know, beautiful homes and beautiful everything. And he all of a sudden is incarcerated and not doing very well. I would say that he did. But there are those people. There are many people. I think you’re one of them. Right. But a lot of people think that he he was killed. He knew a lot of and a lot of people,” Trump replied.

“He was killed,” Carlson shot back.

“I think the closer you look, I’m not a conspiracy person at all. I believe everything I hear. But yeah, the closer you look into it, I mean, the attorney general, the United States, your attorney general clearly lied about the Epstein death,” Carlson concluded.

Watch the full clip above.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com