Paul Ryan Absolutely Wrecks Trump 2024: ‘We All Know That He Will Lose’

Former Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R-WI) threw cold water on hopes that Donald Trump will receive the 2024 presidential nomination for the Republican Part, blasting the former president as the most likely to lose among potential candidates.

“We all know he’s so much more likely to lose the White House than anybody else running for president on our side of the aisle, so why would we want to go with that?” Ryan said during a discussion on Teneo’s Insight Series.

Trump remains politically powerful, Ryan added, because “everybody’s afraid of him.”

“He only remains where he is because everbody’s afraid of him. They’re afraid of him going after them, hurting their ambition, but as soon as you get the herd mentality going, it’s unstoppable,” he said.

Ryan said regardless of Trump’s decision on a 2024 run, he will not be the party’s nominee.

“Whether he runs or not, I don’t really know if it matters, he’s not going to be the nominee, I think,” he said.

In other parts of Ryan’s sit down with Kevin Kajiwara, Ryan described Trump as a weakness for the Republican Party, dubbing him the Democratic Party’s best “weapon” in the upcoming midterm elections. He also accused the former president of trying to “intimidate” other Republican candidates into not running in the next presidential election.

“He’s going to try and intimidate people out of the race as long as he can,” he said, adding no one wants to be the first to throw their hat into the ring as they could earn the “ire” of Trump and “MAGA voters.”

Trump has not revealed whether he is running again in 2024, but has heavily indicated that he will, claiming on multiple occasions that his supporters will be happy with his decision.

