Pelosi Waves Off AOC’s Left Flank of the Democratic Party: It’s ‘Like Five People’

During a 60 Minutes interview with Lesley Stahl on Sunday, Rep. Nancy Pelosi dismissed the left flank of the Democratic Party — as represented by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez — as “like five people.”

“So you are contending with a group in Congress: Over here on the left flank are these self-described socialists, on the right, these moderates,” Stahl said. “And you yourself said that you’re the only one who can unify everybody. And the question is can you?”

Pelosi replied, “By and large, whatever orientation they came to Congress with, they know that we have to hold the center. That we have to be m– go down the mainstream.”

Stahl then noted it sure looked like the Democratic party was “fractured.”

“You have these wings– AOC, and her group on one side,” Stahl continued on.

“That’s like five people,” Pelosi dismissed.

“No, it’s– the progressive group is more than five,” Stahl pressed.

“Well, the progressive– I’m a progressive,” Pelosi replied.

Watch above, via CBS

