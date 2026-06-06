Former 60 Minutes correspondent Scott Pelley thanked everyone who has supported him after he was canned by CBS last week in a new picture posted on Instagram on Saturday.

The picture shows a smiling Pelley captaining a sailboat, with his two hands firmly grasping the steering wheel as he looks ahead triumphantly. Pelley played up the nautical nature of his picture with his caption.

“To all of you who have been so kind, you are the wind in my sails. So deeply grateful,” Pelley posted.

Real clever stuff.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Scott Pelley (@scottpelley1)

The newly-fired journalist posted the pic a few days after he was booted from CBS. Pelley’s firing followed his scathing rant against CBS News editor-in-chief Bari Weiss and new 60 Minutes executive producer Nick Bilton during a staff meeting earlier this week — a meeting in which Pelley accused Weiss of “murdering” the news program.

Weiss later said Pelley had “broken” the trust of the newsroom with his diatribe.

“Despite our attempts to engage with Scott Pelley and to find a way back, unfortunately we weren’t able to do so, and so we had to part ways,” Weiss told CBS staffers last Wednesday, per The New York Times. “We did not want that to happen, but that’s the path that he chose.”

Pelley fired back hours later, accusing Weiss of spreading “lies” about his final meeting with her and Bilton.

“I’m saddened to see the transcript of the CBS News morning editorial meeting,” Pelley said. “Bari Weiss knows what she said is not true. In the meeting on Tuesday, in which I was effectively fired, there was no effort of any kind to ‘find a way back,’ as Weiss said in the editorial meeting.”

He went on to claim Weiss and Bilton “refused” to answer his questions. He then listed several of those questions — including why Weiss had fired several correspondents last week — that he claimed to have asked in the meeting.

“I am pained the staff of CBS News was misled in the Wednesday morning conference call,” his statement said in the final paragraph. “These executives cannot gain the trust of the staff with lies. This is antithetical to everything we stand for and reveals contempt for what journalists do.”

Pelley’s Wednesday statement followed different statement he released the night before. In that statement, Pelley said he was sickened by CBS axing him, since he’d been “in combat” in several war zones for the network.

President Donald Trump didn’t sound like a guy who would miss watching Pelley, though. Trump branded Pelley a “stiff” who was just another member of the “crooked” mainstream press during a podcast interview with New York Post columnist Miranda Devine last week.

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