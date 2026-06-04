CBS Debunks Viral Claim It Was Considering Joe Rogan for ’60 Minutes’ Job

CBS News responded to viral reports alleging that news chief Bari Weiss was considering podcaster Joe Rogan to join legendary news magazine 60 Minutes.

The speculation began after correspondent Anderson Cooper announced in February that he was voluntarily stepping away from the show he appeared on for more than two decades. In March, RadarOnline published an “Exclusive” titled, CBS Looking to Pin Down Joe Rogan — Network Bosses Are Betting Podcast Powerhouse Will Strengthen Sagging ’60 Minutes’.”

The rumor picked up steam this week when an article appear in the Austin American-Statesman, declaring, “Austin-based podcaster Joe Rogan reportedly being considered for 60 Minutes role.”

Austin-based podcaster Joe Rogan reportedly being considered for 60 Minutes role. https://t.co/Q3SOtB6qra — Austin Statesman (@statesman) June 4, 2026

The Statesman changed its story after CBS News released a statement saying the speculation was “false.”

The article was amended to read, “CBS News has denied reports that Austin-based podcaster Joe Rogan will serve as a replacement for ’60 Minutes’ correspondent Anderson Cooper. A CBS News spokesperson said in an official statement to the American-Statesman that reports on Rogan joining the network are ‘false.'”

Rogan didn’t comment for the Statesman story.

Weiss was appointed CBS News’s editor in chief in October by new owner, billionaire and Trump friend Larry Ellison. Since then, several staffers have left the news magazine alleging editorial interference. Longtime executive producer Tanya Simon was ousted by management, as were correspondents Cecilia Vega and Sharyn Alfonsi. Most recently, veteran correspondent Scott Pelley was fired after he challenged management in a staff meeting.

Pelley took issue with Weiss’s hiring of Nick Bilton as 60 Minutes’s new executive producer. Bilton is a former tech columnist with no experience producing television news.

Puck’s Dylan Byers told MS NOW on Wednesday that 60 Minutes could see a mass exodus of all “existing talent” from the show within the next few weeks.

“We only have three remaining correspondents there,” Byers continued. “I know that they currently are deliberating over what they are going to do. It’s very possible that we’re going to arrive at a moment here in a matter of weeks, if not days, where there is no existing talent left at 60 Minutes and they are going to have to build this back up from scratch. “

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