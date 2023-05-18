Pence Hits Trump for Not Targeting Medicare and Social Security: ‘Policy Is Identical to Joe Biden’s’

Former Vice President Mike Pence took a swing at former President Donald Trump over his pledge to not touch Medicare and Social Security if he is elected president again.

Pence is widely seen as a contender for the 2024 Republican nomination. Trump has already declared.

Appearing on Fox Business on Thursday, Pence was asked about recent remarks he made.

“You noted that President Trump was a big spender,” said host Larry Kudlow, who was director of the National Economic Council under Trump. “You disagree with him on entitlements. You say we’ve gotta tackle Medicare. We’re gonna have to tackle Social Security. What were you getting at?”

Pence said domestic spending needs to be controlled.

“Look, our administration could’ve done a better job controlling domestic spending,” he responded. “I fully supported what we did in rebuilding our military after years of budget cutbacks. I supported emergency relief during Covid for families and for businesses that propped up our economy. But between there, Larry, we could have done better. And most important of all, we could’ve begun a national debate for dealing with the real driver of our national debt which is 70% of our federal budget as you know, which is entitlements.”

The former veep went on to say Trump has the same policy on entitlements as President Joe Biden.

“Sadly, my former running mate’s policy is identical to Joe Biden’s, and other Republicans are walking away from a commitment to entitlement reform,” he continued. “I think we’ve gotta be honest with the American people.”

Pence said the changes he wants to see in Medicare and Social Security would not affect anyone who plans to retire in the next 25 years.

