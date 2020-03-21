President Trump Doesn’t Rule Out Taking Gov’t Bailout Money for His Own Companies

At Saturday’s coronavirus briefing, President Donald Trump was asked about whether his own companies in the hospitality industry might received government assistance in any bailout package that gets passed. The president did not rule out the possibility.

“Do you expect your family companies to seek assistance, if it’s eligible,” asked a reporter during the Covid-19 presser.

“I don’t know. I just don’t know what the government assistance would be for what I have,” said Trump. “I have hotels. Everybody knew I had hotels when I got elected. They knew I was a successful person when I got elected, so it’s one of those things.”

“I guess I get paid $450,000 a year, I give it up. I put it back into the nation, I usually–I have to, by the way you have to designate where you want it, so I oftentimes give it to opioid, you know, research and things,” Trump said, as the reporter jumped in to say he was referring to the businesses and not to Trump personally.

“But as far as the hotels and everything, I mean I have to do what everyone else is doing,” Trump said.

“I would probably decide to close things up. I think it’s a good thing nationwide, you don’t want people getting together, and hotels and clubs and everything you get together. We want to beat this deal,” Trump added. “So I have many of them. Hotels, clubs, things like that where people get together. I would think it would be a good practice to close them up.”

Watch the clip above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]