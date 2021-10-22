Rep. Jamie Raskin Lauds Liz Cheney After House Floor Dust-Up With Marjorie Taylor Greene: ‘Gave As Good As She Got’

Rep. Jamie Raskin appeared on CNN Friday morning to laud Rep. Liz Cheney’s sparring talents after a House floor dust-up with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Stunning video emerged Thursday afternoon following a House vote to hold Steve Bannon in contempt after his refusal to comply with a House Select Committee subpoena for an investigation into the events of January 6th. The video shows Taylor Greene hectoring Ms. Cheney, who pushed back by calling out a past online post referencing “Jewish Space Lasers.” For the subset of the population that self-identifies as pro wrestling fans and political wonks, it was a dream video.

Raskin revealed to CNN’s Brianna Keilar that Rep. Taylor Greene, with whom he had never been properly introduced, asked “when are you going to be doing anything about all the Black Lives Matter protests.” Raskin revealed he tried to engage her and said: “We should have some hearings about Kyle Rittenhouse and the two people he killed at a Black Lives Matter protest and all the right-wing saboteurs who went out to commit violence against Black Lives Matter.”

“So she turned her attention to Liz Cheney,” Raskin continued. “I did hear her call her a joke and start screaming at her. I thought Liz — who is about the best-mannered and best-poised person in the House of Representatives — might just walk away. I was impressed she gave as good as she got.”

He then refused to paraphrase or report on what he saw next, adding “I’ll leave it to Liz to talk about whatever it is she said,” but he did offer some color.

“It seemed to me, the theme of Marjorie Taylor Greene’s comments was that Liz Cheney betrayed President Trump and the Republican party. And the theme of Liz’s comments were Marjorie Taylor Greene was, shall we say, a bit eccentric.”

Watch above via CNN.

