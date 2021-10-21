BREAKING: House Votes to Hold Steve Bannon in Criminal Contempt for Defying 1/6 Subpoena
Oct 21st, 2021, 4:16 pm
The House of Representatives has voted to hold Steve Bannon in criminal contempt.
Committee Chair Bennie Thompson and Vice Chair Cheney urged colleagues to vote yes in remarks before the vote, followed by a rebuttal from Jim Banks — one of the Republicans Speaker Nancy Pelosi rejected for the committee.
Earlier Thursday, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) dismissed the subpoena as “invalid.”
Josh Feldman - Senior Editor