A few Republicans, including Jan. 6 House Select Committee members Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) and Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) joined Democrats to vote for the resolution.

The overall vote was 229-202, with only 9 Republicans voting yes.

Bannon is one of many Trump allies the January 6 select committee subpoenaed in their investigation. The former Trump advisor defied the subpoena, and so the committee pursued criminal contempt charges.