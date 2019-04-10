comScore

Rep. Jerry Nadler Says AG Barr’s Claims About Spying on Trump Campaign ‘Directly Contradict’ Previous DOJ Comments

By Julio RosasApr 10th, 2019, 1:15 pm

Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY), chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, pushed back against Attorney General William Barr saying he is concerned the Department of Justice spied on then-candidate Donald Trump‘s presidential campaign.

“I think spying did occur, yes. I think spying did occur,” Barr told Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH).

In response, Nadler said Barr’s comments were “directly contradict what DOJ previously told us”:

Barr later clarified what he meant in the early afternoon.

“You indicated––I tried to at least reflect on what your quote was, that you thought spying on a political campaign occurred in the course of an intelligence agency’s investigation into Russian interference in 2016,” Senator Jerry Moran (R- KS) said.

“I thought the question was did I have any basis for saying that,” Barr replied.

“And I’m now asking what the basis is or what the facts are that lead you to that thought,” Moran asked.

“Okay. I felt — I am concerned about it, and I was asked about whether there was any basis for it,” Barr explained. “I believe there is a basis for my concern, but I’m not going to discuss the basis.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under

Follow Mediaite

Follow Julio Rosas